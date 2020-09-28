Harvest Finance Price Tops $110.12 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $110.12 or 0.01011757 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

