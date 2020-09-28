Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €15.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.28 ($9.75).

SFQ stock opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.35 million and a P/E ratio of 44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 52-week high of €7.92 ($9.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.27.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

