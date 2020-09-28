Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.08 ($49.50).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.46. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

