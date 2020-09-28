Haven Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00020100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,868.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.03300739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.72 or 0.02122899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00425783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00892268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00517296 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,566,568 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.