Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $114.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.41. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

