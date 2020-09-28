HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of FUL opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at $47,427,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 257,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 32,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

