HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

HBT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 1,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.