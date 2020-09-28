Head-To-Head Analysis: Aurora Cannabis (ACB) & Its Competitors

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aurora Cannabis to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million -$2.47 billion -1.69 Aurora Cannabis Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.35

Aurora Cannabis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Aurora Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -1,158.72% -10.45% -8.42% Aurora Cannabis Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 3 12 2 0 1.94 Aurora Cannabis Competitors 133 357 403 14 2.33

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $14.03, indicating a potential upside of 191.15%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 113.30%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis’ competitors have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis competitors beat Aurora Cannabis on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

