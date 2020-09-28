Head-To-Head Analysis: Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Dunkin Brands Group (OTCMKTS:DNKN)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.3, indicating that its share price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin Brands Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.2% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Dunkin Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 127.27 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group $1.37 billion 4.87 $242.02 million $3.17 25.60

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee -1,529.58% N/A -44.98% Dunkin Brands Group 16.79% -38.22% 6.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baristas Coffee and Dunkin Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunkin Brands Group 0 13 12 0 2.48

Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus target price of $73.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.99%. Given Dunkin Brands Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dunkin Brands Group is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats Baristas Coffee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of December 29, 2018, it had 12,871 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 8,041 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

