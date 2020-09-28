Head-To-Head Analysis: Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) versus First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bat Group and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Bat Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bat Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bat Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group -126.88% -7.86% -6.57% First Midwest Bancorp 16.97% 6.70% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bat Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group $2.49 million 68.13 -$6.93 million N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.49 $199.74 million $1.98 5.66

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bat Group.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Bat Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bat Group Company Profile

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

