Head to Head Analysis: Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) versus United Insurance (OTCMKTS:UIHC)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00

United Insurance has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and United Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.08 -$28.60 million N/A N/A United Insurance $825.12 million 0.34 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -6.01

Blue Capital Reinsurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A United Insurance -3.07% -5.01% -1.02%

Summary

United Insurance beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

