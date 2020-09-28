Head-To-Head Analysis: (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) & Nu Skin Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NUS)

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get (BTCA) alerts:

This table compares (BTCA) and Nu Skin Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.08 $173.55 million $3.10 16.41

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Risk and Volatility

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (BTCA) and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 6.33% 17.60% 8.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for (BTCA) and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 1 3 3 0 2.29

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than (BTCA).

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats (BTCA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for (BTCA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTCA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.