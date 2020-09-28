Head to Head Comparison: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) vs. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.27%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -0.89% -0.34% -0.04% Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 3.34 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 2.67 $10.81 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

