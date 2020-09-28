Head to Head Comparison: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & Community Bank System (NASDAQ:CBU)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 13.98% 12.79% 1.14% Community Bank System 25.46% 8.69% 1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Community Bank System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.20 $16.90 million $1.21 7.75 Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.75 $169.06 million $3.29 16.61

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capital Bancorp and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community Bank System 0 4 0 0 2.00

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

