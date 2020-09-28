Head to Head Comparison: CorMedix (CRMD) vs. Its Peers

CorMedix (NYSE: CRMD) is one of 709 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CorMedix to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CorMedix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorMedix Competitors 7221 19686 37572 1506 2.51

CorMedix currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.07%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.51%. Given CorMedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CorMedix is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CorMedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of CorMedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorMedix’s rivals have a beta of 0.42, indicating that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -11,377.14% 31.10% 25.05% CorMedix Competitors -3,746.79% -191.96% -32.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorMedix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $280,000.00 -$16.43 million -5.94 CorMedix Competitors $1.93 billion $235.94 million -1.21

CorMedix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CorMedix. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CorMedix rivals beat CorMedix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

