Head-To-Head Comparison: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) vs. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Facebook alerts:

65.3% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Facebook shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Facebook has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 31.29% 22.90% 17.56% Lianluo Smart N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Facebook and Lianluo Smart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $70.70 billion 10.27 $18.49 billion $6.43 39.63 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 61.27 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Facebook and Lianluo Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 4 40 1 2.89 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Facebook currently has a consensus target price of $282.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Facebook’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Facebook beats Lianluo Smart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.