Head-To-Head Contrast: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Onespan (OTCMKTS:OSPN)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Aspyra alerts:

This table compares Aspyra and Onespan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Onespan 5.72% 10.86% 7.52%

This table compares Aspyra and Onespan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Onespan $254.57 million 3.29 $8.79 million $0.54 38.44

Onespan has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Volatility & Risk

Aspyra has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onespan has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspyra and Onespan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Onespan 0 1 2 0 2.67

Onespan has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.69%. Given Onespan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onespan is more favorable than Aspyra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Onespan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onespan beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.