Head to Head Contrast: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) vs. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NBT Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Midwest Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.79%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.31 $121.02 million $2.74 9.91 First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.47 $199.74 million $1.98 5.60

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 19.05% 8.62% 0.96% First Midwest Bancorp 16.97% 6.70% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats NBT Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

