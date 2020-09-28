Head-To-Head Contrast: NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) & Its Rivals

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

This is a summary of current recommendations for NYSE:SLQT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 NYSE:SLQT Competitors 295 909 1006 72 2.37

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus target price of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 54.73%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 14.26%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -125.63 NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 37.83

NYSE:SLQT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT rivals beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.