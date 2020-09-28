Head-To-Head Review: Great Panther Mining (GPL) & The Competition

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Great Panther Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors 0.87% 5.34% 2.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Panther Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining Competitors 647 1826 1920 104 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Great Panther Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Panther Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -4.63 Great Panther Mining Competitors $5.93 billion $719.64 million -13.80

Great Panther Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Panther Mining peers beat Great Panther Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

