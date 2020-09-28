Head to Head Review: Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) vs. Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A Bridgestone 4.83% 3.00% 1.72%

Level Vision Electronics has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgestone has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Bridgestone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgestone $32.35 billion 0.70 $2.67 billion $1.29 12.29

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Level Vision Electronics and Bridgestone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgestone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bridgestone shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridgestone beats Level Vision Electronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level Vision Electronics

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services. It also offers vehicle parts, polyurethane foam and related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials related products, civil engineering and construction materials and equipment, and other products; commercial roofing and other materials; golf balls, golf clubs, other sports products; and bicycles, bicycle related and other products, as well as finance and other services. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

