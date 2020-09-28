Head-To-Head Review: Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) vs. Turning Point Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:TPTX)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) and Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Turning Point Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A Turning Point Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.13 million ($2.99) -29.62

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Turning Point Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.54% -31.11% Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -27.88% -27.00%

Risk and Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Processa Pharmaceuticals and Turning Point Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Turning Point Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.85%. Given Turning Point Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turning Point Therapeutics is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors. Its pipeline also includes multi-targeted drug candidates TPX-0046, a RET/SRC inhibitor; TPX-0022, a MET/CSF1R/SRC inhibitor; and a series of ALK inhibitors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

