Head to Head Review: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) vs. First Physicians Capital Group (NASDAQ:FPCG)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Surgery Partners and First Physicians Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners $1.83 billion 0.55 -$74.80 million ($1.10) -18.23 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Physicians Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgery Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Surgery Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Surgery Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Surgery Partners and First Physicians Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgery Partners presently has a consensus target price of $23.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Surgery Partners and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners -5.26% -3.23% -0.61% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Surgery Partners beats First Physicians Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The company's surgical hospitals also provide ancillary services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, and optical services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a portfolio of 123 surgical facilities, including 108 ambulatory surgical centers and 15 surgical hospitals in 31 states. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About First Physicians Capital Group

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

