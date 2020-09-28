Head-To-Head Survey: HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) & Sempra Energy (NASDAQ:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sempra Energy and HL Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $10.83 billion 3.16 $2.20 billion $6.78 17.44 HL Acquisition N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sempra Energy and HL Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 7 8 1 2.63 HL Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sempra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $143.47, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than HL Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and HL Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 38.49% 11.47% 3.43% HL Acquisition N/A -4.04% -0.36%

Summary

Sempra Energy beats HL Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population, covering a 4,100 square mile service territory in Southern California. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 21.9 million, covering a 24,000 square mile service territory that encompasses Southern California and portions of central California. The company's Sempra Texas Utility segment is involved in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving approximately 3.6 million homes and businesses, and operating approximately 137,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. As of December 31, 2018, its transmission system included 16,000 circuit miles of transmission lines, 306 transmission stations, and 740 distribution substations; and distribution system consisted of 121,000 miles of overhead conductors and underground conductors. Sempra Energy's Sempra Mexico segment develops, owns and operates, or holds interests in natural gas, electric, LNG, LPG, ethane, and liquid fuels infrastructure; and engages in the purchase of LNG, and purchase and sale of natural gas. This segment operates a natural-gas-fired combined-cycle plant and two wind power generation facilities. Its assets/facilities consisted of 1,353 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines, 12 compressor stations, 139 miles of ethane pipelines, 118 miles of LPG pipelines, and 1 LPG storage terminal. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

