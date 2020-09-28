Head-To-Head Survey: Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) and Its Rivals

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hurricane Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hurricane Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hurricane Energy Competitors 563 2078 2472 114 2.41

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 103.71%. Given Hurricane Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hurricane Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.26, indicating that their average share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Hurricane Energy Competitors -27.79% -126.64% -6.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A 5.40 Hurricane Energy Competitors $3.24 billion -$202.07 million 3.83

Hurricane Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hurricane Energy. Hurricane Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hurricane Energy peers beat Hurricane Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

