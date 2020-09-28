HedgeTrade Trading Up 15.5% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $432.19 million and $979,207.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00011706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031553 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

