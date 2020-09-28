HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Main First Bank raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,284. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.