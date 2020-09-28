Helex Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $11,069.32 and approximately $3,082.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helex has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042405 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.04862494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033686 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.