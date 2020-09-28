Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Helios Underwriting has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

