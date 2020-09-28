HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

