HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

ETR HLE opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

