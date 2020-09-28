HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

