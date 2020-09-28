HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €41.84 and its 200-day moving average is €35.46.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.