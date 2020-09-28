HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.84 and a 200 day moving average of €35.46. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

