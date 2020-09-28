Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HLTOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Hellenic Telecom Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecom Organization stock remained flat at $$7.56 during trading hours on Monday. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.