Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €53.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.39 ($62.81).

Several research firms have weighed in on HFG. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Hellofresh stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching €45.06 ($53.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.97. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €13.18 ($15.51) and a twelve month high of €53.35 ($62.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

