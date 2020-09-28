HempCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $868.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $868.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,922.65 or 0.99945237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000721 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00141428 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,604,302 coins and its circulating supply is 258,469,152 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

