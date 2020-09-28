HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in September

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $35.64 on Monday. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

