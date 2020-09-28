HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENKY opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

