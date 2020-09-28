HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HENOY opened at $25.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $27.18.
HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile
See Also: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.