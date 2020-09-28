HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HENOY opened at $25.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

