Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Henry Schein by 32.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

