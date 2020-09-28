HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 158.1% in September

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

HESAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.60. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,993. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $89.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

