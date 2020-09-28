Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HESM. ValuEngine cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.57. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,662,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

