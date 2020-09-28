Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.45.

HXL stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 126.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 29.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

