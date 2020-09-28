Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Hexcel stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Hexcel by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $54,885,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $39,202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after buying an additional 856,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

