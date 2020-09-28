Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $38.62. 351,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

