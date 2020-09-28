Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Hibernia REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hibernia REIT stock remained flat at $$1.21 during midday trading on Monday. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

