Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.65

Hino Motors Ltd (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

HINOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hino Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

