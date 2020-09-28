Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HCXLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.