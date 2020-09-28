Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCXLF. Investec lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$11.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

